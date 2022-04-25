Editor: Although I suspect the GOP will win back the US House, and perhaps the US Senate, by the end of the year it may be that our country is already in an economic recession.The Fed is predicting rate increases at least four more times to stop inflation but, just like the mid-term election, it may be too late. Add in the fact that Ukraine produces a significant volume of wheat and corn for the world, with the Russian invasion their seed may not get planted this year. Much of the fertilizing materials comes from Russia, so our farmers may be desperate to find the product. That old adage rears its head again … low supply means higher prices. And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that China is buying up America’s farmland for food for their people.
Gas prices will continue to rise affecting store products and shipping costs throughout the country.
My goal today is to ask the city and the county to prepare now for our residents in need. We are already experiencing housing shortages for low to middle income families, although the rate hikes will level off the real estate market. It’s a positive step that Planning & Zoning are working with developers, but construction costs may increase making it not-so affordable and will take time to build. Until then, how will this increase our homelessness? And what can we do now?
Rather than spend the Covid relief money as discussed, perhaps some of those funds can be allocated for non-profit food banks, Meals on Wheels, or for soup kitchens. Some funds could be set aside for local applicants to obtain direct payments for motel stays or college dorm use. If my doom-and-gloom scenario doesn’t happen, then funds can easily be reassigned to the original purpose such as water or streets. Let’s hope I’m really wrong on this one.
