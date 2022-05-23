Editor: I do not care if you are affiliated with a political party. What is happening now is an abomination against humanity. Soaring oil prices, the cost of living, the shortage of baby formula, illegal immigration, immigrants being treated better than our military veterans and the supply chain chaos.
The violence in Democratic cities is escalating at an alarming rate. Police do their jobs the best they can with their limited resources but liberal prosecutors do not prosecute the offenders. These are issues that effect Americans no matter what political party you align with. You should be outraged with this administration, both the president and the congress.
They are ineffective in providing safety and bare necessities of our existence. We need a change very soon or this democracy will not exist in the world. There will be no place to go where you would be freer than in the USA.
There should be a way that the president can be held accountable for the reckless decisions and the lack of swift action to avert some of these issues.
He said that he was going to be the unifier of the country, however his rhetoric and his actions have created a great divide between races.
The president should be held accountable for any baby’s that die because of his inept administration. He has to stop blaming Putin and Trump for his feeble minded actions.
I do not know if this nation can endure this reckless behavior for another two years.
Our place on the world stage has been greatly damaged and the respect that we once held is gone.
Our votes are the power of change. Make sure to vote in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.