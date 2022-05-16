Editor: Roe v. Wade is the main topic du jour, again and now for awhile. Good Luck Ukraine. As a pro choice v. pro life individual, I tilt a certain way, but not much. For many it is not, an absolute obvious choice, for me not so. I will start by stating, that the abortion issue is simply the main reason you will not have a united country, no matter Presidents exhortations.
If you know how to bring this country together on this issue, you will not find it.
There are presently 1.21 million abortions per year. Of these 1% are for rape and incest, .05% to save the life of the mother. In politics, is this symbolic, or relevant? The arguments could use some creative thinking. How many are caused by casual consensual reckless sex. There are 15 birth control contraceptive meansures available.
For emergencies, there are contraceptive pills, and copper stents. Then there are 2 million short babies for those wanting to adopt. 36 waiting for every one adopted. Goodness.
So why not incentivize birth for those that do not want the baby? Maybe on your IRS for check $5 for an abortion fund?
Expectant mothers could be paid well to have the babies, free birthing, college fund for the child, on and on. Why not? We have smart people who could put that program together. On the other side of the debate, while world populations are falling, and workers are in desperate need, Europe especially have many of the top countries in this classification, these same countries, 41 0f 49 have abortion on demand for the first trimester, and then to term for the safety of the mother.
SCOTUS will decide, and then possibly the states and their voters post elections should it Roe be overturned. Much of the discussion is based on emotion, not examined facts.
For those offended by the coming decision, read it carefully, accept it, then vote as this topic will be around many more times by challenges at the state level no matter the near term decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.