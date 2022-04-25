Editor: Referencing Michael Zogg’s article of April 23 regarding the city council’s concerns about parking in the Uptown Main Street District. What about the rest of town?
There is an apartment complex currently under construction at 3048 Shoshone Drive that consists of 22, 2 bedroom apartments. Most people I have talked to seem to think the rents will be between $1500 to $2000 per month. The city approved the plans for the complex including parking.
Common sense says that in order to pay these levels of rent per month it might require 2 incomes.
How are the residents going to park what might be 44 cars or trucks — two vehicles per unit? Street parking is not a practical solution.
The planning commission seems to have a heartbeat on parking issues.
Hopefully future projects will have better due diligence before approval or parking “rules” will be implemented with better minimum requirements that fit the needs of the development.
