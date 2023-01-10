Editor: We have all watched to debacle over the election of a Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Looks like the national Republicans will not be able to get along with themselves much less the Democrats. If we want to find opportunities for legislatures to actually do things that will help the citizens they represent, we could have a better chance with our Arizona Senate and House of Representatives. The opportunities for accomplishing meaningful improvements, while unlikely to be adopted, are at least plentiful.
The Arizona Legislature could, if it wanted, address the relative minor corrections needed in our state election process. The one thing the refusal of MAGA candidates to accept reality has accomplished is to shine a light on the entire process. Now would be a good time to review the process including qualifications to vote, registration methodology, early voting whether in person or by mail, and in person election day voting. I believe such a review would reveal a remarkably sound system. However, there are always areas that could be improved.
