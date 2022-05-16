Editor: If you think a gray-faced lawmaker controlling your woman’s womb is a great thing, vote Republican. If you want an insurrectionist in charge of the government, vote Republican.
If you think Jan. 6 was anything but an attempt to stop a free and peaceful transfer of power, in an election that Republicans lost, vote Republican.
If you think a twice-defeated, twice-impeached, multiple-bankrupt, known womanizer and world class LIAR, is your kind of guy, vote Republican.
If you think Qanon speaks truth, vote Republican
If you think that allowing legislatures or attorneys general to override your vote in an election is a good thing, vote Republican.
If you want a party with NO platform other than grievance and anger, vote Republican.
If you are afraid that teaching accurate history will taint your children and make them feel bad, vote Republican.
If you think marginalizing people of color, LGBTQ, non-christan and anyone who is ‘different’ is a good thing, vote Republican.
If after 60-plus court cases and several “audits,” you still believe the big lie that the 2020 election was “stolen,” vote Republican.
If you want to live in a theocracy, like Iran, vote Republican.
If you want to live in an autocracy, like Hungary or Russia, vote Republican.
If you think “alternate” elector schemes are OK, vote Republican.
As I subscribe to none of the above, I will vote Democrat in these midterms. At least Democrats have a platform beyond anger and grievance.
