Editor: We’ve seen and heard the impeachment hearings; next, probably, comes a trial in the Senate. Numerically, President Trump and his party seem on track to “win.”
But if so, what’s been won? It’s OK for a US President to act like this? OK to lie? To cheat? To enrich oneself and family at every opportunity while in office? OK to viciously attack and belittle anyone who disagrees on any issue or has the courage to speak truth to power? OK to call the opposing party “human scum?” To hide one’s tax returns? To shut down the government on a whim? This is acceptable? This is winning? Where does this trajectory end? I think the Russians are winning. Our democracy is just about lost. Now more than ever we need leaders (and pundits and journalists and, indeed, networks)… we need citizens at every level who can rise above partisan politics and focus on the basics: what’s really true? One truth for sure?
If we don’t get our heads out of our collective rear-ends and get back to those basics, we’re in big trouble here.
Lew Steiger
Prescott
Let’s first look at what Obama accomplished - Passed Health Care Reform - Rescued the Economy - Passed Wall Street Reform - Negotiated a Deal to Block A Nuclear Iran - Secured U.S. Commitment to a Global Agreement on Climate Change - Eliminated Osama bin Laden - Turned Around the U.S. Auto Industry - Repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’’ - Supported Federal Recognition of Same-Sex Marriages - Reversed Bush Torture Policies - Established Rules to Limit Carbon Emissions from Power Plants - Normalized Relations with Cuba - Put Medicare on Sounder Financial Footing - Established Net Neutrality - Boosted Fuel Efficiency Standards - Kicked Banks Out of Federal Student Loan Program, Expanded Pell Grant Funding - Diversified the Federal Bureaucracy - Passed Fair Sentencing Act - Revived the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division - Expanded Wilderness and Watershed Protection - Gave the FDA the Power to Regulate Tobacco - Trimmed and Reoriented Missile Defense - Kick-started Clean Energy Investment - Reduced the Threat from Nuclear Weapons - Passed Credit Card Reforms - Cut Veteran Homelessness by Half - Expanded Overtime Pay - Cracked Down on Bad For-Profit Colleges - Cut the Deficit - Created the College Scorecard - Improved School Nutrition - Expanded the Definition of Hate Crimes - Recognized the Dangers of Carbon Dioxide - Strengthened Women’s Right to Fair Pay - Secured the Removal of Chemical Weapons from Syria - Protected LGBTQ Americans From Employment Discrimination - Reduced Discrimination Against Former Prisoners in Federal Hiring - Won Major Victories Against Housing and Mortgage Discrimination - Expanded Broadband Coverage - Expanded Health Coverage for Children - Improved Food Safety - Rebuilt and Fortified the Gulf Coast post-Katrina - Avoided Scandal
And now let’s see what the lying, draft-dodging, low-life, scum has given us - THINGS THAT HAVE GONE UP UNDER TRUMP: Budget deficit - Civilian casualties - Conflicts of interest - Executive orders - False/misleading claims - Family separations - Farmer bankruptcies - Golf outings - GHG emissions - Hate crimes - Healthcare costs – homelessness - Household debt- Individual tax burden - Mass shootings - Migrant child deaths - National debt - Percent of people living paycheck-to-paycheck - Recession fears - Retaliatory tariffs - Taliban control - Tax expenditures - Trade deficit - Travel costs - Turnover rate - Uninsured rate - US corruption - US disapproval - Vacant/acting positions - "Wealthfare"
"The sky is falling! The sky is falling!" Lew evidently wasn't too concerned when President Obama was at the helm and leading this country towards destruction. President Trump grabbed the wheel at just the right time to avert disaster. My red hat comes off to him .
