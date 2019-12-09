Editor: When our nation was founded, only landowning white men could vote. Over 200+ years, people have fought for the right to vote, suffering assault, incarceration and even death in the struggle.
Yet, voting is under attack nationwide as states, including Arizona, pass voter suppression laws, leading to significant burdens for eligible voters trying to exercise their most fundamental constitutional right. These measures include cuts in voting places and early voting, voter ID laws, and purges of voter rolls, allegedly to prevent voter fraud. However, since 2010, there have been only 22 Arizona convictions/plea agreements out of about 18 million ballots cast. Instead of suppressing voting, the Arizona Automatic Voter Registration Initiative will provide that one seeking an ID from the DMV will automatically be registered to vote unless they opt out.
They would simultaneously be disenrolled from a prior address, thus actually preventing dual voting. Consider signing the ballot initiative. Ask your legislators to support democracy and your right to vote.
Lew Steiger
Oro Valley
What we need are Federal Elections being conducted using a Federal Election ID card issued automatically at age 18, allowing EVERY citizen the right to vote anywhere in the country without infringement by any state. And the winner would be the person receiving the most votes – period. Let the states keep mucking about with their disgusting voter suppression efforts, but ALL elections for federal offices would be held on a Saturday and Sunday and handled by the Federal government using the Federal Election ID card with a solid paper trail and no state interference! And dump the EC!
