Editor: The response to my letter by, Joe Thomas and Scott Dewitz are clueless of what the Democratic Party wants to do to our country. Do you both believe the fake news? I don’t think either of you are informed on the facts of what’s going on in our government.
The radical left made a promise to “fundamentally change America” and it’s working. They’re shutting down agencies and using courts that are trying to secure our borders, they want no boarders, no wall. No borders means no country.
Do you know about the sanctuary cities all run by Democrats? Their havens for illegals are paid for with our tax dollars. The Dems want to give them all citizenship, no matter where they come from, even if they have criminal records.
Fact: The Green New Deal, take away our guns, no fracking which means no oil or gas and increase our taxes. The worse, Socialism which is close to communism to control our lives, it’s all for power.
Do you know about political correctness? It’s to silence voices of opposition, calling us racists and bigots if we dare question them.
The Dems don’t like our president so they tried to impeach him. It was all done with lies and false documents to mislead, injustice and treacherous.
What about Hillarly Clinton using her personal emails for government business? When questions arose she destroyed them, and lied. There is now an investigation going on, still no outcome, no justice.
Now, Joe Biden and his family are being investigated on their business dealings. Will there be justice? I doubt it, he lies.
I wasn’t speaking of all the people; it was about the ones in our government and I can give names, Joe Thomas.
Sorry, Scott Dewitz, that you think our government is wonderful and I’m wrong. Tell me how. It’s what I feel and what I know.
All I can say is God bless America, its people, even the liars in the government. Socialism is only a step away from communism.
Lilian Garton.
Lake Havasu City
