Editor: Whatever some in the Democratic Party are called, Socialist, Marxist, or Communist, they are all idiotic people. They all want to destroy the greatest nation in the world. This may be a mental condition.
Where is the common sense or logical answers? They don’t learn from their mistakes, or others, all they want is power. America is starting to look more like Venezuela.
Please stop brain-washing the children with the lies to hate America and the radical political agenda. God should remain in schools and the country. We the people are not all indoctrinated robots.
How stupid can the leftist Democrats and the media be? They can’t see the forest for the trees. Don’t they understand the country they want to destroy is the country they and their families live in? Stop the apocalyptic lunacy and fearmongering with your superiority complex, and if you don’t love America, please leave.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi, plus others, are pushing for amnesty for “undocumented immigrants” and sanctuary cities.
Our tax dollars will pay dearly for all the services they want to bestow on them, in a Socialist utopia. What happens when the money runs dry?
If it is power you want to achieve, someday you will be judged by a power greater than yours. The day will come, you will all be held responsible. In God we trust.
Lillian Garton
Lake Havasu City
lillian - [thumbdown] Pure lies, as usual. Want to know who is destroying our nation look at the Republicans who still think the pandemic is a hoax and have even gone to the extent of endangering our children's lives by denying science and banning masks in schools. Democrats are working very hard to save our nation from the twice-impeached morons left over insanity and protect all of us from the pandemic.[thumbdown]
