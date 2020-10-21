Editor: I feel many Democrats are liars and the stupidity form their mouths is ridiculous and absurd. They want to destroy America as we know it. They don’t respect our Constitution or the Founding Fathers and have no place for God in America. With the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, they now think they’re mind readers.
What is wrong with the thinking of these people and their radical ideas? Have aliens or the Devil taken over their brains? It seems to me, they only want power to take over our lives and to destroy our country. Too many far-left Democrats are corrupt people.
This Democrat Party isn’t the party my parents or I belonged to. I have left them in the dust.
Lillian Garton
Lake Havasu City
