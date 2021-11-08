Editor: Congratulations! It only took nine months for President Biden and his administration of Socialists to bring America to its knees. There is plenty of evidence that points to destroying America from within.
First, open borders which equals no country. Hundreds of thousands of migrants from many countries are breaking our border laws and being sent to our states and cities, often in the dead of night, and without consent of the American people.
With them come crime, drugs and real terrorists. No covid shots for them, yet American citizens are being forced to get the shot. Makes no sense.
Second, no freedom of speech. A common attribute of Marxism, it censors through absolute deletion any disagreement to their narrative or we are called racists, bigots, terrorists and a basket of deplorables.
Third, the creation of bankrupt inner-cities run for decades under Socialist Democrats. The property damage done to businesses and cities by lunatics and America-haters, by rioters and looters cost us two billion in property damages. Not only do the Democrats not care, but our Vice President, Harris created a fund to bail them out of jail.
Fifth, defund the police, Ice and border control.
Such policies only make victims of us all, taxpaying American citizens.
Sixth, Inflation and the infrastructure bill which will only feed the monster. Inflation is already causing higher prices, a supply chain crises and less money in our pockets. Now is not the time to pass an infrastructure bill that will require printing trillions in more money further de-valuing the dollar and feeding the inflation.
Seven, The Afghanistan exit was a national embarrassment for our military and every decent citizen. American citizens, and military equipment by the millions were all left behind and now in the hands of the Taliban to create terror for those left behind. Proof once again his foreign policies are a humanitarian disgrace.
Eight, sanctuary cities. Democrats have prevented criminals from going to jail through the advocation of soft judges, plea bargains, and Soros planted District Attorneys. Democratic policies allow those criminals who do go to jail to get out as soon as possible through covid releases, and no bail policies.
Add the complete control of the media, the government funded abortions, the repeal of the common sense voter ID laws, and the runaway corruption by the elites in Washington and it’s no wonder the great “uniter” has been, in fact, the great divider. God Bless America.
Lillian Garton
Lake Havasu City
(4) comments
Boring, you lost. What policies are you proposing? Let's hear about what you want to do for America and its workers. Got a health plan? How about infrastructure? Any new trade ideas? How about foreign relations? Do you have anything in the works? What can we look forward to coming out of the QOP in the upcoming days and weeks? Anything? Just more tantrums? More crying? More fear?
Typical bullying buy BigBob the liberal village Idiot!
Everywhere I go people are discussing the Fact that "Brandon" led by the "Squad" is destroying this Country, with Policies that will be felt for generations. The Senile Fool is an Embarrassment to the Office and the Country. His Wife and Family should be ashamed of their allowing him to remain on the Job.[angry]
Poor lil, another of those pathetic losers who believes the trash spewed by FAUX News, NewsMax and idiotic right-wing loon pundits. And as usual she has no concept of what socialism actually is. What is truly frightening is that she most likely drives a motor vehicle!
