Editor: In reference to Holly Dove’s letter on March 18: What America do you live in? The thanks you gave to President Biden for empathy and kindness is not for America or its people. It’s for illegal immigrants to change our country and to destroy it, with radical politics.
Holly, can you not see that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Shumer and Nancy Pelosi are controlling the levels of power in Washington D.C.? All they want is the power to control our lives.
These Democrats want all the money they can get from us, with higher taxes to pay for all their ideologies. They think we all have a money tree in our yards, sorry, we don’t. Don’t believe their lies.
It doesn’t matter what you thought of President Trump. He did many things to make our lives better and also our country. Joe Biden and the Socialist Party are wiping out all of the good he did.
Holly, have you been brain washed by the communists in the government and our country? Don’t believe their lies.
Do you think we, the tax payers, should pay for the illegal immigrants? Open borders are now a crisis. Planned Parenthood to kill babies or for the “free” college and pay off loans for students that graduated. There are many other things they want us to pay for. They also want to take God out of America and the next thing to go will be our Bible. Don’t believe their lies.
Sorry Holly, but Joe Biden and his party are not uniting us, they’re dividing us.
May god bless us all and this great country.
Lillian Garton
Lake Havasu City
Yes, it does matter what the American people thought of the twice-impeached, lying, crook and we made our thoughts very plain when we kicked him out. The loser did nothing to help our nation, his only interest was in lining his pockets and those of his wealthy cronies at our expense.
There is no “Socialist Party” in charge of our nation and as usual all we see are fools who have no concept what socialism actually is.
Equally communism has no hold on our government and fools who make such claims are the prefect foils for the twice-impeached loser who suckers them out of their money.
And spreading the lie that Planned Parenthood “kills babies” is just more ignorant claptrap designed to stir the massively stupid.
No one is attempting to “take God out of America” and once again only the mentally deficient believe such trash. Unlike the twice-impeached, godless, POS we got rid of, who burned his hands when trying to hold a Bible, President Biden – the man elected by the American people to give us all hope for a better nation - attends church regularly as a devout Catholic.
And don’t worry your obscene and violent Bible is not going anywhere.
And with the election of President Biden and Vice President Harris God has truly blessed our nation
