Editor: People from all over the world are coming into the United States of America illegally. One in four migrants test positive for the coronavirus and they also bring other disease into our country. That may be why the virus is raging now and many are not tested.
I don’t know understand why Biden, the Socialist Democrats, and the CDC can’t understand what’s going on at the border. Are they blind or just don’t care?
Why are migrants sent into the cities across the country in the millions, spreading a virus into the American population? Many of these migrants are also criminals and should be in jail or prison. Why are they let loose to wander the streets of our cities? This had to stop. Close the borders and close them now. God help us. Without a border we don’t have a country.
Lillian Garton
Lake Havasu City
