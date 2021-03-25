Editor: In reference to Holly Dove’s letter on March 18: What America do you live in? The thanks you gave to President Biden for empathy and kindness is not for America or its people. It’s for illegal immigrants to change our country and to destroy it, with radical politics.
Holly, can you not see that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Shumer and Nancy Pelosi are controlling the levels of power in Washington D.C.? All they want is the power to control our lives.
These democrats want all the money they can get from us, with higher taxes to pay for all their ideologies. They think we all have a money tree in our yards, sorry, we don’t. Don’t believe their lies.
It doesn’t matter what you thought of President Trump. He did many things to make our lives better and also our country. Joe Biden and the Socialist Party are wiping out all of the good he did.
Holly have you been brain washed by the communist in the government and our country? Don’t believe their lies.
Do you think we, the taxpayers, should pay for the illegal immigrants? Because of opening boarders and is now a crisis.
Planned Parenthood to kill babies or for the “free” college and pay off loans for students that graduated. There are many other things they want us to pay for. They also want to take God out of America and the next thing to go will be our Bible. Don’t believe their lies.
Sorry Holly, but Joe Biden and his party are not uniting us, they’re dividing us.
Lillian Garton
Lake Havasu City
Oh, my, another of those sad, utterly confused, little people that has no idea what socialism or communism actually are. But they do make convenient buzz-words to stir up the intellectually challenged. And of course, we cannot be surprised by yet another pathetic loser praising the Former Guy who spent four years doing Putin’s bidding in an attempt to destroy our nation.
And I have no idea what in the world “opening boarders” might be, but it sounds rather gruesome and messy.
I will ask, but don’t expect an answer - would it be possible to have some proof of Planned Parenthood killing babies? I do respect a woman’s right to make a very personal and private decision to undergo a legal medical procedure, but I do draw the line at “killing babies.” So, please provide some proof of this assertion.
And what would one of this nonsense rants be without the fear-mongering trash about “someone” trying to take “God out of America.” How, exactly would that be accomplished considering a huge majority of Americans – be they Christians, christians (small “C” deliberate), Jews, Muslims, et all. And never fear Lillian, your volent and obscene Bible is safe – no one is trying to take it away from you.
And now a question – since you hate everything President Biden – the man elected by the American people to replace a Russian operative – has done would you confirm that you have or will be returning your $1400 stimulus check, filthy, evil, socialist money, to the U.S. Treasury?
