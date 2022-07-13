Editor: Our constitution is the law of the land. When a person is sworn into office in government, they take an oath and pledge to uphold the constitution. If that is what the democrats pledged to do, are they? No. They want to destroy the constitution and our country. The radical left are nit-wits who have no morals and believe their own lies. According to the Webster dictionary: Democrat, a person who believes in and upholds government by the people, advocate of rule by the majority. A person who believes in and practices the principle of equality of rights, opportunity and treatment. What happened to these democrats that went so far left? That is not what they stand for?
Going back to President Obama and the Clintons and the illegal things they did, they should all be in prison. They are all criminals, plus many more who worked with them and for them to destroy America. All done for personal gains and enrichment.
We now have a two-tiered justice system. The Capital riot committee proceedings are a farce, all done by Democrats. There are no Republicans asking questions and no cross examinations. I would personally call this hypocrisy run by hypocrites.
The Democrats own the media and very few tell the truth. Where are the real journalists?
Americans better understand what’s going on in our country or there will be no America.
If you don’t believe me, I beseech everyone to read the book “Killing of the Deep State" by author Jerome R. Corsi.
Lillion Garton
Lake Havasu City
