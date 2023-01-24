Editor: I am writing this letter to the city of Lake Havasu. We live on one of the main cut-through streets in this city from Lake Havasu Avenue to North Palo Verde Blvd. The speed limit is 25mph, yet people speed as fast as 40 to 50 mph down our street. There have been several accidents involving mail boxes motor homes and homes being hit by these out of control speeders. However, recently one of these reckless speeders ran over and killed a neighborhood dog being walked by his owner on a leash, off the road, and didn’t even slow down. Hit and run! That could have easily been the dog owner or heaven forbid a child! All these incidents have been reported to the police, but more needs to be done. Lake Havasu City please have police officers patrol this street or install some speed bumps especially at the blind curves on this street. We all pray that something will be done to help rectify this problem!
Lind Ladner
