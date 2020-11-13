Editor: Both a child and grandchild of mine, one in Texas, one in New York City, asked me yesterday about being given a Sharpie to mark ballots. It happened where they voted. I then heard a man on the radio complain of same.
Now, the Washington TImes reports a lawsuit filed in Maricopa County against Maricopa County officials and the Board of Supervisors by Laurie Aguilera, who was given a Sharpie for her ballot. It bled through, rendering the ballot unreadable. When she requested a new ballot to start over, she was refused. As if Arizona’s election isn’t in a big enough mess, after being called too early by Fox News, etc. What gives with the Sharpies?
Linda Athens
Kingman
