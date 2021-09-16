Editor: I have to respectfully disagree with Mr. Rosensweet’s view of Mayor Cal Sheehy’s attendance at the Aquatic Center rally the other week. As a former elected official, both locally and statewide, I can attest to the fact that it is part of the job to show up when invited by the citizenry and to answer questions.
This shows respect for the community, Jim, and I applaud Mayor Sheehy’s dedication in making himself available when requested. I don’t think he deserved the vitriolic criticism that you rained down on him.
Cal has always been very balanced and rational in his actions, for which I admire him. He is highly respected in his community and I and many others applaud him for his steady hand in guiding us through these difficult times.
With the job of mayor you can please some of the people some of the time while you displease others. Plain fact!
So well done, Cal, for always being respectful and available to the people of our community. Job well done!
Linda Binder
Lake Havasu City
