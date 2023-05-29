Editor: I have Lymphedema in my leg due to cancer in 1990. I manage it by myself, but occasionally I need a good therapist to wrap and massage it to get ahead of the disease until I can take over again.
However, it seems all of the therapists have disappeared. Nobody in the therapy world will provide therapy for this disease. I am feeling a bit desperate ... not to be dramatic.
