Editor: “The time is always right to do what is right” is a direct quote from Martin Luther King, when over 1,200 Americans marched on Selma during the famous Civil Rights March. It was wrought with peril. Unarmed, they went forth with a cause to show that all men are created equal. For this, they were attacked, beaten and defamed. But, the time was right.
A jury of 12 citizens, like you and me, have indicted Donald Trump on four counts of trying to overthrow a valid election and subvert the will of the people. The charges also include starting a riot on Jan. 6 that tried to overthrow the United States government.
(2) comments
Anyone who does not believe that these charges are politically motivated is likely too dense to be allowed to vote. "The time is right" to add a new charge every time something corrupt about the Biden family is disclosed.
Let's get beyond political theater. We should be better than this.
Bob — After months of telling Fox, Newsmax, etc viewers about all the evidence they were seeing tying Biden to criminal activity, in the end they had nothing. Is Hunter Biden a train wreck? Yeah. He wrote about his addictions and poor judgement in his book. It’s no big secret. Do you have adult children Bob? Do you tell them who to conduct business with? Do you control their lives? There was nothing Biden could do to stop his son from doing dumb things. Why should Biden be held accountable for actions of his son which he had no control over? Now on to Trump — evidence abounds that he took and held classified documents for over a year and wouldn’t return them. That’s a crime. Evidence abounds that Trump was at the apex of the plan to subvert the 2020 election. That’s a crime. Why shouldn’t he be held accountable for crimes he committed? What makes him above the law?
