Editor: As we prepare for Joe Xi Jinping and Comrade Kamala to move into the White House, this election has proven several things. As far as the Democrats are concerned the end justifies any and all means, no matter how underhanded and unethical. This election also proves that an ordinary citizen, your child or mine, can no longer aspire to be president. We now have an elite, ruling class and unless one is a member of the “good old boys” club playing footsies under the table with the right people, members of both parties, aided and abetted by the very brainwashed media will rip that ordinary citizen to shreds like rabid jackals on a wounded gazelle.
The first thing the Dems had better do, is to complete Trump’s wall. This is the only way they will keep the independent thinking, freedom loving, taxpaying peons who will be taxably forced to pay for the pie in the sky socialist dreams from leaving en masse. People have died fleeing socialism which they should know with their superior intellect and extensive education if they had ever read a history book. Then they had better start on a wall on the northern border. And since the “Tolerant of all peoples” liberals are not very tolerant of peoples with accents, they need to hire Bette Midler to be sure anyone entering this country speaks perfect English.
So, as they skip merrily down the yellow brick road to seek the Wizard of socialism while force marching the rest of us, they need to remember what was at the end of the road. The Wizard, was, after all a fraud and an illusion.
As for me, I am shopping for a pair of ruby red slippers and hoping we will survive.
Linda Schmidt
Lake Havasu City
