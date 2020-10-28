Editor: This was a good summer for re-reading books from my idealistic college days. We would all so well to look again at authors Aldous Huxley, George Orwell and Robert Bradbury. Robert Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” was a futuristic tale about burning books to keep people illiterate and complacent; it made me think back to the hours I spent in libraries researching various papers in high school and college.
Nowadays all that research could have been done in a few minutes with a few clicks on my computer. It would have been fact checked for accuracy. Recently, I was looking up an event that I vividly remembered 12 years ago. That event had been “fact checked” and rewritten to make the main player appear in a more favorable light. It appears that history is being revised even as we are living it. Who are these “fact checkers?” Are we being censored without awareness of it? And when every memory is sanitized, what is left? Do we even have freedom of speech still? An interesting quote worth thinking about as we are watching historic statues and monuments being torn down, “Who controls the past, controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past,” George Orwell. One final quote that seems to have several sources, “He who controls the media controls people’s minds.” So, who controls your mind?
Linda Schmidt
Lake Havasu City
