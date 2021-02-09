Editor: I have seen numerous letters lately suggesting that Trump supporters should just get over it and move on. Apparently memory loss and hypocrisy are not a part of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). My recollections, which have not yet been purged in the name of political correctness, are that even before the election of 2016, there were numerous protests against Trump. Following the election, there were wide spread protests involving looting, burning property and beating up people suspected of voting for Trump. These activities alternated with therapy sessions which involved hugging puppies and drinking hot chocolate.
Even before the inauguration, which over 1/3 of the Democrats boycotted, the Democrats were screaming for impeachment. Apparently just getting elected can cause for impeachment. This rhetoric continued until Pelosi’s kangaroo court managed to get their impeachment along party lines in December 2019.
Then in February 2020, on national TV, as we all watched, a top ranking Democrat ripped off an official copy of Trump’s State of Union address.
But all is now good. Their guy got elected, in some areas by 108% of the registered voters. Now we should just forgive and forget a mere six weeks post-election. I am basically a nice person but I am not divine. Maybe in 2024 I will forgive and forget. However, I will agree that we need to move on. A “do over” is just not possible at this point. The nation and the American people are resilient and strong. We will not survive the pandemic, and we will survive the next four years. We may just not have the freedom we currently enjoy.
Linda Schmidt
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"... in some areas by 108% of the registered voters..." Is there some reason these conservative/fascists must lie - all of the time - about everything?
As the twice impeached loser - who does not have the guts to testify and "prove" his innocence - faces the Senate trial, which Republicans will once fail to do their duty we hear these American hating fools whine about President Biden - the man elected by the American people (a fact) - as he works hard at giving all of us hope for a better nation.
And still three weeks in President Biden has not spent a dime of taxpayer money on a golf trip.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.