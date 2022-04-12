Editor: I read a recent letter on what Democrats stand for with great interest. I especially like the part about all citizens having the right to vote, with which I totally agree. Of course, this would require that the voters can show that they are actually legal citizens and that they show this proof of citizenship when they vote in the appropriate district in which they are registered to vote.
I also found the writer’s comment about ending the “gun show loophole” interesting. I would like to know what this loophole is. The first winter we spent in Arizona, we were curious enough about this to go to several gun shows. We were unable to find this famous loophole. In fact, we were told that the only way we could purchase a firearm was to pay for it to be shipped to a licensed dealer in our home state where we could pick it up after that dealer ran a background check. We still do not know what this loophole is. As for “assault” weapons, I’m not sure what that means either. Would it include knives, baseball bats, tire irons, chains, cars and any object that can injure or kill? Also, don’t forget airplanes which killed thousands on 9/11. However, I was actually very impressed with the letter informing me of all the things the Democrats “stand” for, even if that does not include the red, white and blue flag that I stood up and pledged allegiance to every day I attended school and that so many have fought, bled and died for.
Linda Schmidt
Lake Havasu City
