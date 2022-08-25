Editor: I have been reading the U.S. Constitution and Amendments lately and have some concerns about what these documents say and what seems to be happening.

The First Amendment addresses freedom of speech. Recently, I heard with my own ears, the head of our Department of Justice Merrick Garland, say that no one had better criticize the FBI for recent actions or else. Sounds like our speech is only free if you agree with the current regime.

1
2
0
0
1

Tags

(1) comment

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Typical scare tactics by the far-right… I’m still waiting on Obama to take our guns, remember that?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.