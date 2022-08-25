Editor: I have been reading the U.S. Constitution and Amendments lately and have some concerns about what these documents say and what seems to be happening.
The First Amendment addresses freedom of speech. Recently, I heard with my own ears, the head of our Department of Justice Merrick Garland, say that no one had better criticize the FBI for recent actions or else. Sounds like our speech is only free if you agree with the current regime.
The Fourth Amendment deals with our freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures and reasonable cause must be proven before a warrant is issued. Sounds like it would be difficult to break someone’s door down with a militarized arm of government agents in search of a crime. Apparently not. It appears that judges who are corrupt, incompetent or biased will sign anything another agency might want.
Keeping both of these amendments in mind, look now at the very controversial 2nd Amendment. Now, I am not a gun person, but I can respect the rights of those who are. Gun ownership is specifically mentioned in the 2nd Amendment, unlike some of the other “constitutionally” given rights such as the “right” to free college, free housing, free health care, abortion and anything else that those who have never read the constitution think is in there. Now, think about “red flag laws” and what might happen now that you no longer have freedom of speech and freedom from unlawful search and seizure. It could become a legal search if a judge signs the warrant based on the say-so of anyone who might not like you or your political views.
If this does not scare you, it should.
Typical scare tactics by the far-right… I’m still waiting on Obama to take our guns, remember that?
