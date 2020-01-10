Editor: ln the 1960s during the Cold War, our family lived in Germany where my father was part of the US military forces patrolling the East/West German border. I remember watching a German television documentary with my grandmother about east German schools. The show was boring so I was looking at the classroom layouts which were pretty much the same as what we had in our schools: teacher’s desk front and center, student desks in rows facing front and various bulletin boards highlighting areas of study around the room. One bulletin board drew my attention. Divided down the center it had two headings, one (in translation from the German) said “countries for freedom”, the other was “countries against freedom”. Under the for freedom heading was USSR (Soviet Union) followed by DDR (East Germany) and then other Soviet block countries. Top of the list under “against freedom” was USA, followed by Canada and other European countries. My first reaction was “That is not true!” Then I realized the children being taught that had no way of knowing it wasn’t true.
That brings me to the point of this letter. How do we know what is true? Where do we get our “truths”? Do we get the truth from MSNBC, or CNN, or FOX News? Do we get it from the guy on the barstool next to us? Can we trust our politicians to tell us the truth, especially in an election year? Please think long and hard about what you hear before you believe it to be the “truth”.
Linda Schmidt
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I can tell you where not to get the truth: CNN, MSNBC, and "Huffington Post".
