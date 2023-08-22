Editor: Liberty is our most precious possession. To keep it, we must have a firm foreign policy, a powerful military and a free economy. We must strive to preserve our moral and Spiritual heritage.
“Let us not seek the Republican answer, or the Democrat answer, but the right answer! Let us not seek to fix blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future!” John F. Kennedy spoke those words on Feb. 18th, 1958 !! Even today, with all our new divisions and abbreviations, as free Americans, these words still hold true. Please remember social media has absolutely nothing to do with the truth —they’re only in it to sell you stuff or to spread lies!
