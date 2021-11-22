Editor: Cartoon editing is a waste of taxpayer dollars and frivolous publicity stunts disgrace our legislative branch of government. Last week, Congressman Paul Gosar posted an edited cartoon clip of himself killing another member of Congress on his personal and professional Twitter accounts. Gosar is adamant that violent crime is on the rise in this country, so his choice to depict himself committing murder on a national stage is incomprehensible. There is enough senseless bloodshed occurring in the world as it is; we don’t need to exploit this disturbing trend for an undignified nanosecond of attention.
On his personal Twitter account, our congressman also boasted that “the creativity of my team is off the hook.” I disagree. Suggesting violence against those with differing opinions is historically unoriginal. Creativity is necessary, however, for writing meaningful laws, persuading others to support them, and negotiating the best outcome for Arizonans.
Since 2015, Gosar has passed only two bills: HR3314 and HR6304, which renamed two buildings. Rather than wasting our tax dollars posting and defending useless vulgarities, our congressman should be finding new ways to secure fundamental necessities for his constituents like hearing, vision and dental insurance coverage for seniors. Americans on both sides of the aisle have forgotten that being free to disagree is a privilege. We should honor our democracy by debating with dignity and by challenging hypocrisy with ingenuity. We need rational leadership to conquer the madness in this country — not cartoons.
Lindsay Bowe
Prescott Valley
