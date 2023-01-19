Editor: On his third day of incapacitating the House of Representatives, Eli Crane was asked what he wanted in exchange for supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker. “I don’t have an answer for you,” he said. If you decide to hold 435 people hostage for four days, risking our national security and wasting nearly $2 million worth of working hours, you should know what your demands are.
Apparently unaware of his desire for it at the time, Crane’s spectacle helped secure a bill to cancel funding for 87,000 IRS agents over the next 10 years, the majority of which would replace retiring agents. What’s not being discussed is how Republicans have been driving welfare for the wealthy via IRS depletion for over a decade. Before they took over the House in 2010, 100% of corporations with over $20 billion in assets were audited. Now, it’s 50%. Audits of individuals making a million dollars or more went from 8.4% in 2010 to 2.4% in 2019. Crane’s decision to support this shameful subsidy scheme denies Arizona of substantial federal funding that could help pay teachers or address the 80% of preventable maternal deaths during or shortly after childbirth. Crane says that he wants change. Great. Do some research, collaborate with colleagues, persuade others with evidence, and do the job that a lawmaker is supposed to do. Our future is incumbent upon rational Republicans and Independents holding their candidates accountable; we must demand that our representatives stop inspiring savagery and start governing for the people.
