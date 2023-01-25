Editor: I’m an old veteran with a service dog and planned a date night with my wife on Jan. 17. We drove up to Lake Havasu City, checked into the London Bridge Resort where the room was great. A short cruise on the lake with a brilliant sunset was fantastic! Then we went to the Martini Bay restaurant inside the resort for dinner about 7 p.m.. The hostess seated us, service dog went under the table as trained, waitress came with menus, then a few minutes later she came back and told us that she had been told “dogs were not allowed in the restaurant.” She was on the verge of tears because she obviously disagreed with the order. We started to explain the ADA law (Americans with Disabilities Act) that required businesses to allow Service Dogs. “I know, I know,” she said, but that was the order she received. We left, somewhat perplexed, angry and a feeling of being a victim of discrimination. I have filed a complaint with the Department of Justice and am looking into ADA attorneys in hopes of educating this business in ADA requirements so no other person is put in this position.
Link Shadley
