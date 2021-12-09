Editor: Special Olympics Arizona would like to thank the Lake Havasu Community for coming out and supporting our 3rd Annual Lake Havasu City Breakfast with Champions.
It was such an amazing morning celebrating our local athletes and all their abilities and inspiring stories. We can’t thank our presenting sponsor Anderson Auto Group so much as well as the many other sponsors. The money raised at the Breakfast with Champions stays in Lake Havasu for the Lake Havasu Athletes. The money raised goes towards uniforms, facility rental, equipment, and travel and transportation costs.
Lake Havasu City currently serves over 165 athletes ages 2 years old and older. We have our inclusive Young Athletes and Unified Sports Programs that service student’s pre-K - 12th grades.
After high school, we have our traditional delegation which transitions our athletes into our community-based delegation. These athletes participate in Golf, Basketball, Cheerleading, Swimming, Track and Field, Bocce Ball, and Softball.
Once the athletes complete eight practices, they are eligible to attend an Area Meet (in Yuma, Lake Havasu, Kingman, or Bullhead City). After that they move on to State Games typically held in Phoenix. These include State Basketball and Cheer, Summer Games, and Fall Games.
We can’t thank all our local coaches who dedicate their time to volunteer with our amazing athletes. We know our volunteers take far more away from our athletes than what they take from us. We are truly blessed to have such an incredible community and supporters in Lake Havasu City. For information on how to become involved please reach out to our Heads of Delegation Jim and Shelley Wijnhamer at ktfjammer@gmail.com or 909-633-1992.
Last off, thank you Jima and Shelley for being the backbone of the Lake Havasu City Delegation. We truly appreciate your time volunteering for our athletes, coaches, and volunteers.
Lisa Ball
Yuma
