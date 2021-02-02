Editor: Mrs. Kandi Finfrock, you say you don’t like all the negative feedback that you get in your letters to the editor, but don’t you realize that Donald Trump lost his grip on reality? After what happened on Jan. 6, you may think that this was the fault of the Democrats, but no, this is the fault of a man who is mentally ill; who cannot accept the election loss to Joseph Biden. His words incited his nut job followers to storm the Capitol building and cause complete chaos where five people died. Donald Trump should never be allowed to hold a political office ever again. God bless America.
Lisa Bowman
Lake Havasu City
There is no doubt the Florida Road Runner was to blame for the insurrection and attack on out nation's capitol in 6 January. The mass of video evidence proves it and each and every day more and more proof of his conspiracy comes to light. The darkest day in our nation's history as the losers flag was allowed to fly in our the capitol of the united States of America. And sadly the Republicans are turning a blind eye to it - no surprise there, they all hate our nation with every bone in their useless bodies,
