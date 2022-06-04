Editor: I read the comments in your paper regarding the mass shootings. I have to chime in my two cents. I’m a former military wife and I’m currently a high school teacher in Minnesota. I teach special education to at-risk students.
First of all blaming our president for these shootings for your own political agenda in support of your orange satan, is ludicrous… you are all so afraid of getting your gun rights taken away.
Don’t get me wrong I’m not against guns. But….. I do not think weapons that were intended for our military use in war should be in the hands of any Tom, Dick or Harriet.
It sure shouldn’t be available to a 18 year old kid! I’m sorry but turning 18 doesn’t really make you an adult. I agree the age needs to be raised to at least 21 and we have to put red flags into play. If this still doesn’t make sense then maybe all you people that are screaming for your rights should have to tour the crime scene.
Look at the blood from the innocent people. View the pictures of the bodies of all the innocent children that were murdered. Start to volunteer to guard schools. Everyday I go to work I know that a day could come that I may have to take a billet for my students.
Yes, I would gladly give my life to protect my students. But should we have to do that? Get these weapons off the streets. Stop making them so easy to get.
You want to stand behind your guns then do something to stop this nonsense because you all have done nothing so far!
Lisa Frank
Minnesota
