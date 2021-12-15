Editor: On Nov. 20, my dad was tinkering with a motorhome. It caught fire when he was working on the carburetor. However, so many people were driving down the street that Emergency Medical Services had trouble getting to my parents’ house. How would you feel if it were your mom or dad lying there hurt, screaming and on fire from the waist up? My mom was by the street screaming for people to move so firefighters and EMTs could get to my dad and save him. Lookie loo all you want, but only after EMS is gone. Until then, stay away!
Lisa Jimenez
Kingman
