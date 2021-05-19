Editor: I want to thank all of the firefighters who bravely fought the Flag Fire that started April 25.
My family only had about 20 minutes to grab what we could. It was so close to our house I really didn’t think it would still be there.
The first firefighters who responded really knew what they were doing to save our houses. While it was wonderful to come back home, I am so glad none were hurt. A very heartfelt thank you to the firefighters and all agencies that gave this story a happy ending.
Lisa Keefe
Kingman
