“Open for business.” The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce has stood by its member investors over the past three months as the community has dealt with the covid-19 pandemic and has recently placed 100 bright red, “Open for Business” signs throughout Lake Havasu City in businesses from north to south and east to west.
The signs, produced and purchased locally, were designed to celebrate the reopening of businesses that closed, and celebrate those essential businesses that stayed open and served the community during these troubling times.
Board member volunteers and chamber staff delivered the signs, however the most were delivered by Niki Nickle, the Chamber’s vice president of investor relations.
“While working from home, we continued to communicate in a multitude of mediums to our members as a sane center, a resource or a sounding board.
While funds did not allow enough signs to visit every business, I enjoyed each second while delivering to those that had requested one,” said Nickle. “In the last three weeks I have had the honor to share face to face laughs, tears, triumphs and tough talks with over 60 business leaders in which I delivered to. The chamber and I have a true to the core passion for what we do. When our members succeed, Havasu succeeds,” she said.
The signs are clearly visible from the street for those driving or walking by.
We are so proud of our local business community for hanging in there and making the best of these trying times. It’s been wonderful to see businesses innovate by providing harder to find items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper; and to see some take their products and services online with live sales programs, webinars, and social media specials.
Sign placement was not restricted to Chamber members.
While we are grateful for all our member investors, the pandemic is not a chamber-specific issue. It is a global disaster and we must think globally right here at home. We are happy to see the signs, signifying commerce is alive in Havasu in any business.
Since March 25, and during the Stay at Home order, Chamber staff continued to work from home and in the office when needed to serve its investors.
During that time, other than the Open for Business sign program, the Chamber provided 216,500+ referrals through its website, HavasuChamber.com.
Additionally, Chamber staff answered and directed more than 150 telephone referrals from businesses looking for relief resources such as the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), along with calls to provide clarification on Governor Doug Ducey’s executive orders; to give information on closed and open businesses and services; and in many cases, to provide a listening ear and virtual shoulder to callers who weren’t sure to whom they could turn.
The Chamber has also been in regular contact with the Mayor and Vice Mayor, as well as District 5 State Legislators and District 4 Congressman Paul Gosar, and Senator Martha McSally and Senator Krysten Sinema and has used that leverage to advocate for federal stimulus dollars, ease in applying for unemployment insurance, expansion of the PPP and EIDL programs and the organization continues to advocate for business liability protections. The Mayor and all three members of the Federal delegation also provided virtual conferences for businesses with the Chamber’s promotional assistance. The Chamber’s Government Committee also met virtually during the Stay at Home timeframe to prioritize public policy needs for business and the building of the Lake Havasu Chamber Political Action Committee.
Participating and helping to charter the LHC Business Alliance has also been on the Chamber’s front burner. In conjunction with the Vice Mayor, River Cities United Way, Better Business Bureau and the Havasu Community Health Foundation, the Alliance has procured more than $50,000 in donations and provided many emergency loans to residents. The Alliance has also procured and distributed Personal Protective Equipment to every assisted living facility in Lake Havasu City, and procured and furnished an emergency shelter for the health foundation among other projects.
Through all of this, the Chamber remains independent of any government contracts and funding. Chamber revenue is primarily driven through new member investment dues and current member renewals. “We are extremely grateful to our members who’ve continued to support the Chamber with their renewals despite the pandemic, including several members who were closed for 4-6 weeks during the stay at home order,” Krueger said.
Regardless, we also have many members who are facing critical financial impact due to the crisis. We are sensitive to that and have developed payment plans and other options for our investors. The Chamber too is greatly impacted financially by the pandemic. Organizations like chambers of commerce, tourism bureaus and some economic development authorities are not eligible for relief funds.
In response to our members who are struggling, the Chamber has begun another campaign where members are helping members by sponsoring their dues this year. Already, we are able to assist several members with the caring contributions of other members. Our board chairman David McAtlin started the ball rolling on this by sponsoring two members.”
Membership funds account for just over 50 percent of our total revenue, with the rest coming from fund raising, limited retail advertising in publications and online, and a small amount of income from monthly networking events. We are ecstatic that many of our members continue to pledge their support of membership so the chamber can continue its work in strengthening the local economy.
The Chamber is a catalytic business leader in Lake Havasu City. We are often the sane center and the trusted voice of business, convening business members and leaders to ever-champion business is our community. We will continue to fight for and work on behalf of our members and the principles of free enterprise in the Lake Havasu area.
Lisa Krueger is president and CEO of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on the Chamber and any of its programs, call Krueger at 928-855-4115 or send email to lisak@havasuchamber.com.
