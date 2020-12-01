Shopping local truly matters – and this holiday season, local jobs are depending on you to do it more than ever. When you patronize local businesses, you keep residents employed and you play a part in creating jobs.
Shopping local also helps you support schools, non-profits and charities. When you spend your dollars here in Havasu, local businesses can support students in STEM and other vital programs. Local shopping supports organizations like the Chamber of Commerce; and much needed social services that are provided for organizations by the Havasu Community Health Foundation, the Western Arizona Humane Society, youth sports and more – and the many jobs attached to those efforts.
You also help contribute to the local tax base – sales taxes help fund many basic programs our city provides, like public safety and clean water – and the jobs involved in keeping us safe.
Supporting your neighbors is also a benefit of local shopping. In a community of small businesses, we all know at least one person who is running their own shop or restaurant. We also all know many that work locally, either in those small businesses, or a larger department or grocery store. There are thousands of local jobs in these business sectors and those workers deserve our support.
The local shops are what makes Havasu unique – there are many small boutiques, galleries and co-ops that create their wares, or offer one-of-a-kind products right here at home. Innovation and creativity in these businesses flows and makes shopping fun. Many of our local boutiques offer online shopping as well with curbside pickup or delivery. While most of these small shops are run by “mom and pop” a few take on part time workers providing jobs to local kids and even retired residents.
Another major benefit of local shopping is the special attention and quality of customer serviced you receive from your friend or neighbor that is working hard to meet your needs. Local retailers understand that return shoppers come back for the product and the service.
Shopping local is essential to our economy and not just during the holiday season. Please join me in shopping local, shopping Havasu, throughout the year. There has never been an easier way, or a better time, to make a difference for your hometown.
Lisa Krueger is the president and CEO of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
