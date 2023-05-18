Editor: I am a fairly new member (less than one year) of the Elks Lodge #2399 here in Lake Havasu City. I have never belonged to any type of organization before and I wanted to say that I am so happy and ecstatic that my husband and I decided to join this organization. This is without a doubt an amazing lodge. We love going to all the events that the Elks Lodge provides throughout the year. These events are always so much fun and entertaining, that I can’t wait for the next one to happen.

Also, my husband and I are frequently there for dinner. The food is always delicious, the wait staff, from the hostesses to the waitresses/waiters, to the bar servers, to the bus boys and girls, to the cashiers, to the volunteers, are always so friendly and helpful and can’t do enough for you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.