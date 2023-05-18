Editor: I am a fairly new member (less than one year) of the Elks Lodge #2399 here in Lake Havasu City. I have never belonged to any type of organization before and I wanted to say that I am so happy and ecstatic that my husband and I decided to join this organization. This is without a doubt an amazing lodge. We love going to all the events that the Elks Lodge provides throughout the year. These events are always so much fun and entertaining, that I can’t wait for the next one to happen.
Also, my husband and I are frequently there for dinner. The food is always delicious, the wait staff, from the hostesses to the waitresses/waiters, to the bar servers, to the bus boys and girls, to the cashiers, to the volunteers, are always so friendly and helpful and can’t do enough for you.
I have personally noticed that while going there over the past year, that there has been a vast improvement with regard to customer service. I know we need to give a big shout out and thank you to Vanessa Brewster, the lodge manager, who is always there, always working hard and always making sure that our experience, while there, is the best it can be. Good job management! It’s nice to see people are happy and enjoy going to work. It definitely shows in their daily interactions with the patrons.
Lastly, I wanted to say that I am proud and honored to be a member of this lodge as they are one of the most charitable organization I have ever come across. They never hesitate to give back to the community as a whole. The Elks Lodge is forever donating monies raised throughout the year to different charities around our city and trying to help where they can.
It makes me truly very sad to think that a few sour grapes would try to disparage what this lodge truly means to Lake Havasu City and with this lodge does and provides for our community.
