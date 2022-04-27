Editor: There are alot of things I would like to talk about but this one is a head scratcher. The Democrats like to say they champion minorities; nominate a judge because she is a woman of color, pick a vice president for same reason. Here is the baffling thing: They think minorities are too dumb to figure out how to vote with an ID. The cry is “it will hurt minorities.” They want to keep these people as victims. Rise up, vote Republican and show these people you are not as dumb as they would like us all to believe.
Liz Steele
Lake Havasu City
