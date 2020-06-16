Editor: I would like to commend Mark Ethridge on his lengthy and well thought out letter. Mr. Ethridge’s opinion is very thoughtful but does he really believe that these looters and rioters, destroying our cities, are such deep thinkers? Does he really believe these hoodlums have any idea what “defund the police” really means? They mean exactly what their signs reflect. They are well funded and want anarchy.
I think the police are underfunded. They put their lives on the line everyday not knowing what they will face or if they will go home to their families at night. If you are obeying the law you don’t need to fear the police. These people don’t have a clue.
When Mr Ethridge says Defund the Police does not mean zeroing out the budgets of law enforcement, it is ludicrous to think that these trouble makers have a thought in their heads, much less an intelligent one.
Liz Steele
Lake Havasu City
