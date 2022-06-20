Editor: This is in response to a letter by Margie Emmons on June 15. She obviously sees a red wave coming in November and she is trying to convince people not to believe their lying eyes. I believe the election was stolen, not by votes, although I think that's questionable, but by the corrupt media.
I just saw a poll that said 79 percentage of people surveyed would not have voted for Biden if they had known how corrupt the whole Biden family is. How could you ignore the famous laptop? Joe Biden said his son is the smartest guy he knows. He said he knew nothing about his son's business but he is in pictures with the partners. Rhetoric like Ms Emmons is exactly why we are in the mess we are in today, mortgage rates at a 13 year high, biggest rate hike in 28 years, housing, food and gas through the roof. The Southern border is a disaster, and now I hear they are talking of rationing food and gas. If Ms. Emmons can tell me one thing Joe has done right, I would love to hear it. We have to save our country. I pray that you all wake up before its too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.