Editor: I am writing in response to the letter in todays paper by Geoffrey Canfield titled “Voting Freedom”. I know Democrats can not resist bashing President Trump, no matter how ridiculous they sound, but Mr Canfield need not look any further than page 13 of that same paper. “Washington recovers $300 million in Fraudulent Unemployment Claims”. Washington is a Democrat State and it must make Mr Canfield feel warm and fuzzy about no voter fraud. You need to get your head out of the sand. I immigrated to this great country years ago and I would walk a mile in this hot weather to vote. Voting is a privilege. Get off your duff , go vote, and stop complaining.
Liz Steele
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
What is it with conservative/fascists and their ignorance of the fact that voting is a right? A privilege is being allowed to immigrate to our great nation - well, once great until the impeached fool started screwing things up.
Hey Liz, we have this thing called a Constitution and it explains that voting is a right, not a privilege.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.