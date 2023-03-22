Editor: Bravo for Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs who vetoed a bill introduced by Republican J.D. Mesnard from Chandler that would outlaw teaching critical race theory, or anything involving black history, in public schools. Penalties would be severe. When asked by Hobbs where the subject was being taught, Mesnard couldn’t come up with an answer.
Ron Gould, Republican County District 5 supervisor, wrote in his Feb. 22 letter to the editor: “Not inspecting all of the ballots or counting all of the votes challenges the validity of the election.” He continues “Abe Hamadeh’s election contest deserves another trial. When the government withholds key evidence from the court and a litigant, it undermines both the integrity of the election process and of the justice system itself.”
