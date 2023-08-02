Editor: I agree totally with David Baker to Travis King stay in North Korea. Why is he big news? We have so many other people to save who love our country. Let Travis King stay where HE decided to go.
Lois Engle
Thank you for reading!
Lois Engle
Lake Havasu City
