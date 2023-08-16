Editor: Many of my friends voted for President Biden solely on his promise to unite the country as well as his strong voice for compassion.
These past few weeks do not reflect those promises in any way. The $700 FEMA promised to Maui the same day billions of dollars sent to Eukrane shows compassion for others but not for Americans. So many volunteers, even Oprah are physically present and doing what they can on Maui, while our president responds with “no comment” and goes on yet another vacation.
For those of you that are questioning President Biden's $700 FEMA Amount;
Under President Biden's authority, FEMA has authorized Critical Needs Assistance (CNA) which provides a onetime payment of $700 per household to applicants who were displaced from their homes and have critical needs. CNA provides for lifesaving and life-sustaining items such as water, food, prescriptions, personal hygiene items, and fuel for transportation.
This is the maximum amount allowed under FEMA regulations without additional congressional approval.
Find something real to complain about or at least understand before you react.
Hwyrovr used to be the hate monger of the TNH but now it’s clear Havasu Guy has filled that spot.
Havasu Guy the hate monger of TNH.
Yeah, sure NYPD, Havasu guy is the real hate monger, lol! Meanwhile, you have made it perfectly clear that you are a disciple of twump, his following of conspiracy theorists and Q-anon.........because who among us here has been indicted by four grand juries, accused or found guilty of insurance and bank fraud, campaign finance fraud, tax fraud or evasion, money laundering, multiple accusations of sexual misconduct/assault/rape, defrauding students, breach of contracts, racial discrimination, misuse of their charitable foundation.......and the list goes on and on. If you really served in the military and as an LEO, I would have thought facts, evidence and truth would be of upmost importance to you. Remember when Captain Bone Spurs said the military is for “suckers and losers.” But, hey, your mind is made up, trump is your savior, and facts, evidence and reality confuse you. But you can’t change the fact that ‘white people’ are becoming the minority in this country, or that Arizona is on the verge of turning into a blue state......and that you are also older than dirt.
President Biden has already pledged support for the Maui disaster! What do you want, him to question Hawaii’s political support like the orange loser did before reacting to a disaster?
Why don’t you just go back to complaining about M&Ms, Mr Potato Head and what’s in other people’s pants? You know, the other useless concerns that the far-right MAGA nutcases worry about.
That was unnecessary, [batman]
Hmm... Did somebody touch a sore spot!?
Come on Guys, HG's right! Biden did Pledge his support and said he's going to send $700.00 for each and every Lahaina resident!
Rumors are Oprah's supposed to pass out checks from her own account, then fly everyone over to Oahu so they can cash them, and pick up a couple of bags of groceries, a tent, etc.
You know, since SHE'S OVER THERE, And he'd reimburse her after he got back from Vacation.
Not sure about the M&M and Mr. Potato Head remarks though.
HG... Are you upset about the stilettos coming off?
That Mr. Potato Head is now Gender Neutral?
Relax, It's gonna be O.K.
Not really sure about the wanting to know "what’s in other people’s pants?" remark, But...
I'm good with not wanting to know!
Maybe ask Pantsload about that one!?
Worst president ever .
No, the numbers are in and the orange loser has President Biden beat by a mile when it comes to the worst president category.
Where do you find your poll results? You never cease to amaze me in your ability to spin Biden into a positive force for this country. He is inept, incompetent, and usually delusional. His handling of our economy, immigration, foreign policy, and most other issues that most of us care about has only been in support of woke ideologies. He chose the worst possible person in the USA to be his second in command, and between the two of them we are all suffering. What credible poll could ever list him as a leading President?
Bob HG aka PG is delusional, he probably wakes up in a cold sweat each morning after a night of Biden dreams and must think of new fake things to talk about. He has TDS big time and tries his best to show us everyday what he really is about. He is just another leftest loony that thinks he can make us see the good in Biden and the bad in Trump. Not going to happen in Havasu. I just wonder how many of the illegal invaders he's got living with him. After all these sanctuary cites like NYC are trying to spread the pain by sending these invaders to other parts of the country. If it wasn't for the corrupt FBI and DOJ we probably wouldn't be in this mess today. So HG aka PG can tout all he wants about Biden and how great he is but we here in the real world know what's going on and it's isn't good.
