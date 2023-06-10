After six weeks on the picket line, Hollywood writers could soon be joined by actors, whose union, SAG-AFTRA, voted to authorize a walkout if it can’t reach a deal with studios by the end of the month.

A work stoppage by two major Hollywood unions would be a serious blow to the industry — and to Los Angeles County, where film and television are an important economic engine.

