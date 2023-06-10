After six weeks on the picket line, Hollywood writers could soon be joined by actors, whose union, SAG-AFTRA, voted to authorize a walkout if it can’t reach a deal with studios by the end of the month.
A work stoppage by two major Hollywood unions would be a serious blow to the industry — and to Los Angeles County, where film and television are an important economic engine.
To make matters worse, the strike — or strikes — could carry on for weeks or months, observers suggest, because the issues being hashed out are challenging and existential for the industry. The digital revolution has significantly changed the business model, particularly for television shows. The arrival of artificial intelligence could upend things again, if software takes over acting and writing work.
Writers and actors see their careers at stake and have been steadfast in demanding contract terms that protect their income and ensure that there are good jobs for the next generation of creators and performers. Media companies are also still learning to navigate the world of streaming. After going on a spending spree in recent years to launch services with prestige shows and movies, few companies have managed to turn a profit on streaming and are under pressure from shareholders to cut costs and figure out a business model that works.
The Writers Guild of America and the studios have not returned to the bargaining table since the strike started May 2, which is disappointing considering how much is at stake for the industry and the people who rely on it for their livelihood.
There has been a slowdown in local production since the writers’ strike began. Normally, dozens of scripted television shows would be filming at this time of year, according to FilmLA, which handles permits for the city and county. Instead, just one TV series had a permit last week, and the agency couldn’t say if the production was underway. Late-night talk shows have gone dark, as have other TV and some film productions across the country.
The Writers Guild represents 11,000 writers for film and television. SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 performers and broadcasters. But thousands more will be out of work: camera operators, set decorators, production assistants and others who work on sets.
The financial pain will reach beyond those directly employed in the industry. The 100-day writers’ strike in 2007-08 cost the local economy an estimated $2.1 billion and 37,700 jobs, according to a Milken Institute analysis.
The sooner all sides get into serious negotiations to protect the creators, the performers and the long-term viability of the industry, the better it will be for everyone. Hollywood doesn’t need one strike — much less two — disrupting lives and the economy.
