All medicines, including those sold over the counter, come with a risk to the user. And as those otherwise breezy commercials for pharmaceuticals remind us, the most serious risk may include death. covid-19 vaccines are no exception.
That’s why federal regulators responsibly recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine and started to investigate a half-dozen cases of a rare and dangerous blood-clotting disorder, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, in younger women who’d recently been immunized. One of those cases was fatal. The cases are strikingly similar to those recorded in Europe among mostly younger women who received the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, which relies on similar technology to generate antibodies.
This is how the regulatory process for new drugs is supposed to work when a serious side effect emerges. The pause gives officials time to educate health care providers on how to detect and treat the disorder, while also alerting the public to potential dangers, examining whether the cases are caused by the vaccine and weighing the overall risks and benefits of continuing to use the vaccine.
We need more data to lower the risk even more, but ultimately, we may have to accept that there is a serious, if rare, side effect with some vaccines, then do what we can to limit their use to people at lower risk for clots but higher risk of covid-19 infections.
Regardless of the questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the public should feel confident that the covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
— Los Angeles Times
