One of the most important Cabinet positions President-elect Joe Biden has yet to fill is that of attorney general. Biden must consider myriad factors in making that momentous choice, from diversity in the Cabinet to an appointee’s ability to advocate effectively for criminal justice reform and other high-priority initiatives.
But one objective ought to be paramount: ensuring that the next head of the Department of Justice is not viewed as the president’s personal lawyer.
William Barr, who abruptly resigned as attorney general Monday, was accused of playing exactly that role, although Barr insisted that actions he took that pleased Trump were objectively correct and not dictated by politics.
The next attorney general should be someone who would be trusted to be impartial in the event that accusations of criminal wrongdoing are made against Trump or members of his family or his administration. It’s important that, if such a circumstance does arise, the attorney general is someone the American people can trust not to be swayed by politics.
We aren’t arguing that the president should have no influence or control over the Justice Department, or that the AG be an apolitical figure. It’s legitimate for a president to expect that the attorney general will align with the administration’s view of legal issues, from civil rights to antitrust enforcement to immigration to priorities in the deployment of scarce federal law-enforcement resources.
What an attorney general must not do is favor the president’s friends or target the president’s opponents — or take actions that cause reasonable people to suspect that there are two systems of justice. Biden must choose someone who can credibly make that assurance.
— Los Angeles Times
