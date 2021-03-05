When Joe Biden was running for president, he was asked if — unlike then-President Donald Trump — he would punish senior Saudi leaders for the 2018 murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Biden answered “Yes,” and went on to say that he believed Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered on the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Yet even though it released an intelligence report Friday concluding that the crown prince ordered an operation to “capture or kill” Khashoggi, the Biden administration is declining to impose sanctions on the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. That’s a disgrace and a disappointment.
However much the administration may rationalize that decision, sparing the crown prince dishonors Khashoggi’s memory and blinks at a conspiracy aimed at a journalist who lived in this country and wrote for The Washington Post.
It’s not uncommon for new presidents to break or bend campaign promises when faced with the complexities of governing. But, as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in remarks describing sanctions on other officials, “we also want to make sure — and this is what the president has said from the outset — that the relationship better reflects our interests and our values.”
That promise will ring hollow so long as sanctions spare the overseer of the atrocity that took Khashoggi’s life.
— Los Angeles Times
